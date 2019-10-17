close

Tractor challan

Tractor driver fined Rs 3,000 for driving without helmet, licence in UP's Hapur

"We have been informed that a tractor driver was fined for driving without a helmet and license. I talked to the concerned constable and he informed me that he accidentally issued an e-challan for the same," Traffic In-charge Ajay Veer Singh told ANI on Thursday. He said that the driver will be asked to submit a report and the challan will be cancelled.

Tractor driver fined Rs 3,000 for driving without helmet, licence in UP&#039;s Hapur

Hapur: In a peculiar incident, a tractor driver was fined Rs 3,000 for allegedly driving without a helmet and driving license in Garh Mukteshwar village of the district here, following which the police said they will cancel the fine. Police have said that the incident occurred due to a technical glitch.

When asked if this was done in an attempt to meet the police challan target, the officer said that "there is no target that can make an officer force a challan on an innocent driver". "I found out that there was a Rs 3,000 challan on the registration number of my tractor. When I inquired about it at the Regional Transport Office (RTO), I discovered that the challan was for a two-wheeler," said the tractor driver Devendra Kumar.

He said that he was shocked after finding out that the challan was for driving without a helmet and driving license. "I wondered how could that be? I was later informed that it was an accident and that the challan will be cancelled," Kumar said. 

