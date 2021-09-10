हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Noida teen

Tragic! 16-year-old Noida boy falls to his death from his sixth floor apartment balcony

The boy was hanging close to the railing in the balcony of the flat but slipped and fell down," a police spokesperson said

Tragic! 16-year-old Noida boy falls to his death from his sixth floor apartment balcony

Noida: A 16-year-old boy died after he accidentally fell from the balcony of his sixth-floor apartment in Noida on Thursday (September 9), police said.
The incident took place at the Golf Avenue First society in Sector 75, under Sector 49 police station limits, the police said.

Watch: Noida: Toddler’s death raises safety alarm in high-rise apartments

"The boy was hanging close to the railing in the balcony of the flat but slipped and fell down. He apparently lost balance while taking support of the railing," a police spokesperson said. "He was taken to a private hospital but could not be saved," the spokesperson said.

Further legal proceedings in the case were being carried out, the police said.

 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Noida teenDeadapartmentslipskilled
Next
Story

Uttar Pradesh giving out daily COVID-19 doses faster than United States

Must Watch

PT25M37S

When will Jinnah be extruded out from AMU? - watch Deshhit