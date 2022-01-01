हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Earthquake

Tremors in Jammu and Kashmir as earthquake of magnitude 5.1 hits Afghanistan-Tajikistan border

The tremors were also felt in Jammu and Kashmir at 6.45 pm today (January 1, 2021), the Disaster Management Kashmir informed.

Pic courtesy: Pixabay (representational purpose)

An earthquake of magnitude 5.1 occurred stuck 84km southeast of Fayzabad in Afghanistan, the National Center for Seismology said today. The earthquake that occurred at the Afghanistan-Tajikistan border was also felt in Jammu and Kashmir at 6.45 pm today (January 1, 2021), the Disaster Management Kashmir informed.

Tags:
EarthquakeJammu & KashmirAfghanistan
