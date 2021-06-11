Trinamool Congress goons attacked me, party workers, claims BJP's MP Jayanta Kumar Roy

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Jayanta Kumar Roy and his party workers were allegedly attacked in West Bengal's Raiganj on Friday (June 11). According to reports, Roy and his party workers were attacked by Trinamool workers at Raiganj block in Jalpaiguri district of West Bengal. He was taken to North Bengal Medical College and Hospital in Siliguri for treatment.

"Fascism at its peak in Bengal. Today @AITCofficial goons attacked me and our party workers at Rajganj. Savagery and lawlessness are the order of the day today in Bengal. @HMOIndia @PMOIndia @jdhankhar1 @narendramodi @AmitShah @BJP4Bengal @DilipGhoshBJP," Jayanta Kumar Roy tweeted along with a video.

Suvendu Adhikari says Roy and 4 other BJP workers were attacked by TMC goons

BJP MLA and Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari also alleged that Roy and four other workers were attacked by TMC while arranging the return of BJP workers who left due to the post-poll violence in the state. "Dr. Jayanta Kumar Roy; M.P. Jalpaiguri attacked by TMC goons along with 4 workers at Rajganj while arranging the return of BJP workers who fled due to political violence. The injured have been rushed to North Bengal Medical College & Hospital. I wish them speedy recovery," Adhikari tweeted.

Dr. Jayanta Kumar Roy; M.P. Jalpaiguri attacked by TMC goons along with 4 workers at Rajganj while arranging the return of BJP workers who fled due to political violence.

The injured have been rushed to North Bengal Medical College & Hospital.

I wish them speedy recovery. pic.twitter.com/ECQqdpGYA5 — Suvendu Adhikari _ ________ _______ (@SuvenduWB) June 11, 2021

On May 6, BJP MP and Union minister V Muraleedharan's convoy in Panchkhudi of West Midnapore was allegedly attacked by TMC workers. The BJP leader's car was left shattered with broken windows.

Earlier on June 3, some BJP workers claimed that they were attacked by Trinamool Congress goons in the Howrah district. The violence took place outside a vaccination centre in Polgushtia village under Jagatballavpur Police Station of the district. The BJP workers alleged that they were informed that the COVID vaccine was not being provided to everyone at the primary health center of the village. When they reached the vaccination centre to check the fact, the goons of Trinamool Congress allegedly attacked them with sticks.

The BJP workers claimed that TMC goons chased them and waved pistols in the air. They alleged that some Trinamool Congress workers even went ahead and hurled bombs.

In a related development, over 100 academicians have written to President Ram Nath Kovind seeking his immediate intervention for security of SC and ST communities following post-poll violence in West Bengal. The memorandum said after the declaration of result of West Bengal assembly polls, "the state-sponsored activists of Trinamool Congress in collaboration with the state police have targeted the SC/ST community and spread the violence of killing, looting, raping, and occupying their land."

