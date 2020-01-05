Trinamool Congress ssues show-cause notice to MLA for sharing stage with BJP WB chief Dilip Ghosh

East Medinipur: Trinamool Congress (TMC) issued a show-cause notice to its MLA, Samaresh Das for sharing a stage with BJP state president and MP Dilip Ghosh during an event in the East Medinipur district.

TMC MLA from the Egra Assembly constituency, Samaresh Das was present at the inauguration of the Egra Winter Fair, in which Ghosh too was present as a guest.

The TMC also removed its block president Siddeshwar Bera after the incident and installed Bijon Sahoo in his place.

TMC East Medinipur district president and MP Sisir Adhikari said that the notice had been sent to the party MLA as per the state president`s orders."As per the state president`s order, we have issued a show-cause notice to the Egra MLA. The Egra block president has also been removed and Bijon Sahoo had been appointed to take his place. The show-cause letter has already been sent," Adhikari told reporters here.

Samaresh Das, however, denied having received any such notice and criticized the move to sack the block president.

"I was there as irrespective of political affiliations people gather at the fair. I did not get any notice in written concerning the same from the party. But in the old days, CPI (M) leaders and Sisir Adhikari have jointly inaugurated the fair. I do not understand how it is ok for him to meet leaders from other parties but not for us," Das said.

"It is not a zamindari matter in which someone can be removed and someone else appointed. There should be discussion, the district committee should first discuss and then take such decision," Das said regarding the removal of the block president.

BJP MP Dilip Ghosh also said that it was his first time at the Egra fair and he had come upon being invited to inaugurate the fair.