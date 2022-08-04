TJEE Counselling 2022: The Tripura Board of Joint Entrance Examination (TBJEE) commenced the registration process for Tripura Joint Entrance Examination (TJEE) counselling 2022 on August 3, 2022. At tbjee.nic.in, the official Tripura JEE website, eligible students can apply for counselling. Till August 10, 2022, applicants may register for admission to various professional degree programmes offered by Tripura's colleges and other institutions as well as other institutions.

Candidates must connect with their old user ID or registration number and password in order to register for the TJEE 2022 counselling process. When registering for TJEE counselling, candidates must upload the following documents. ALSO READ: TS ICET 2022: TSCHE Answer key TODAY at 11 AM

TJEE Counselling 2022: List Of Documents Required

Marksheet of HS (Class 12) or equivalent Examination

Certificates as proof of residency

Admit card of madhyamik examination or birth certificate as age proof

Caste certificate (if applicable)

Persons with Disabilities (PwD) certificate (if applicable)

TJEE Counselling 2022: Here's how to apply online

Go to the official website -- tbjee.nic.in

Log in with old user ID or registration number and password

Click on the link that reads, 'Online Registration

Enter details and upload the necessary documents

Click on the Save tab and submit the application form

Take a print of the confirmation page for future use.

Candidates must fill out their choices after registering for TJEEE 2022 counselling in order to be assigned a seat based on merit. "In the official announcement, there was a statement, "Soon, information regarding the seat matrix, dates for choosing options, and other programme schedules relating to online counselling will be released. No candidate would be taken into consideration for any seat allocation unless he or she enrolled and did not participate in online counselling.



