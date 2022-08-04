TS ICET 2022 LIVE: TSCHE Answer key releasing TODAY at icet.tsche.ac.in- Check latest updates here
TS ICET Answer Key 2022 LIVE: Candidates may object to the answer key until August 8 at 5 PM, scroll down for latest updates here.
TS ICET Answer Key 2022 Live Updates: The Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET 2022) preliminary answer key will be made available by the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) today on August 4, 2022. The answer key is available for review and download on the exam's official website, icet.tsche.ac.in. Candidates have to enter their registration number and ICET hall ticket number to access the TS ICET 2022 answer key.
TSCHE will also provide participants the chance to raise objections about the solution manual. Candidates have until August 8 at 5 PM, to complain to the answer key. Two shifts of the Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test were held on July 27 and 28. The test was administered via a computer-based test (CBT). The final answer key for Telangana MBA entrance exam 2022 will be released on August 22 along with the TSICET result 2022. Candidates need to score at least 25%, or 50 out of a potential 200 points, to pass the test.
TS ICET 2022: Answer Key release time
The Telangana State Council of Higher Education is expected to release the answer key today at 12 PM. However, there is no official confirmation regarding the answer key release time. Candidates are advised to keep a check on the official website.
TS ICET 2022: Answer Key release date
Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test (TSICET), according to the most recent update on the Telangana State Integrated Common University Test's official website, the TS ICET 2022 Answer Key will be released today, August 4, 2022.
