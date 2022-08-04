TS ICET Answer Key 2022 Live Updates: The Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET 2022) preliminary answer key will be made available by the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) today on August 4, 2022. The answer key is available for review and download on the exam's official website, icet.tsche.ac.in. Candidates have to enter their registration number and ICET hall ticket number to access the TS ICET 2022 answer key.

TSCHE will also provide participants the chance to raise objections about the solution manual. Candidates have until August 8 at 5 PM, to complain to the answer key. Two shifts of the Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test were held on July 27 and 28. The test was administered via a computer-based test (CBT). The final answer key for Telangana MBA entrance exam 2022 will be released on August 22 along with the TSICET result 2022. Candidates need to score at least 25%, or 50 out of a potential 200 points, to pass the test.