'Trouble engine, not double engine': Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel hits back at Amit Shah; says Congress to win 2023-2024 polls

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel hit back at the BJP after Union Home Minister Amit Shah's fierce public rally in the state. Countering Amit Shah's allegations related to corruption and free food grain schemes, Bahgel said that while the Central government is providing 5kg of grains per person, the state government is already providing 35 kg per family. He said that the state BJP leaders are misguiding their national leaders by providing wrong information.

"During the earlier government, lifts used to be installed at the collectorate, and swimming pools used to be built at bureaucrats' bungalows. This used to happen during the erstwhile government. Now, the common man, poor, and scheduled tribes are getting benefits of schemes and facilities....Since the elections are coming and they don't have any poll plank, thus they resort to allegations....The people of Himachal Pradesh rejected the double-engine government. The double-engine government has failed. They could not implement the OPS, and failed to double farmers' income. People of Chhattisgarh now know that it's not double-engine but trouble-engine," said Bahgel.

Baghel said that during the previous election, Amit Shah talked about crossing 65 seats. "When Amit Shah ji talked about crossing 65 seats, I had said that he was talking about the number of seats Congress would win. We went on to win 68 seats and now we have 71 seats. 2023 is ours and 2024 will also be ours. People know that the NDA government did not fulfil its promises including unemployment or inflation. We will win the assembly election and all Lok Sabha seats in the state," said Baghel.

पिछले विधानसभा चुनाव के समय जब अमित शाह जी आए थे तब “हमारे लिए” 65 पार की बात कहकर गए थे।



2023 भी हमारा है, 2024 भी. pic.twitter.com/EaQjSQPNaU January 7, 2023

Home Minister Amit Shah was in Chhattisgarh yesterday where he announced that the Centre aims to eliminate Naxals by 2024. He also claimed that the Bhupesh Baghel government in Chhattisgarh had made progress only in the rising number of crimes against women as well as corruption. Shah was speaking at a Bharatiya Janata Party rally in Korba, some 215 kilometres from here, earlier in the day.