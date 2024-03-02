New Delhi: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday during his visit to the state, where he will inaugurate multiple development projects.

Ahead of Banerjee's meeting with PM Modi, Bharatiya Janata Party MP Dilip Ghosh criticized the West Bengal CM, noting that during the PM's last visit to the state, she did not engage in conversation with him and questioned her motives for this meeting.

Commenting on Mamata Banerjee efforts on multiple fronts to salvage her party's standing Ghosh said, she failed to align with the INDIA bloc and didn't find common ground with the Congress. Now, she's attempting to seek assistance from PM as Shahjahan Sheikh comes under scrutiny from the Enforcement Directorate intensifies, and her party faces internal disarray.

"Mamata Banerjee is in trouble today, that is why she is running everywhere... She is not getting along with Congress, she is doing a lot to save the party and the leaders...

"Last time the Prime Minister came here, she did not talk about anything. What is the compulsion today? Leaders like Shahjahan Sheikh are slowly coming under the vigil of ED and the party is falling apart. That's why she must have gone to make a request to the Prime Minister...," said Dilip Ghosh

PM Modi's Visit To West Bengal

Prime Modi will inaugurate, lay the foundation stone of and dedicate to the nation multiple development projects worth crores in West Bengal and Bihar on Saturday.

The Prime Minister who is on a two-day visit to three states, reached West Bengal's Arambagh on Friday afternoon where he launched several development projects and addressed a rally in Hooghly.

On Saturday, at around 10.30 am, the Prime Minister will reach Krishnanagar, Nadia district, West Bengal, where he will inaugurate, dedicate and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth Rs 15,000 crore.