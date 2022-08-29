TS DOST 2022: The Telangana State Degree Online Services or TS DOST Phase 3 registration process begins today, August 29. Candidates may register for TS DOST Phase 3 at dost.cgg.gov.in, the DOST's official website. The deadline for TS DOST Phase 3 registration is September 12. At the time of registration, aspirants must pay an application fee of Rs 400. On September 9, the TS DOST 2022 Phase 3 verification procedure is expected to take place. On September 16, the results of the TS DOST Phase 3 seat allocation will be made public.

Candidates can sign up for the TS DOST Phase 3 even if they did not get a seat in the second allocation. At the time of online reporting, candidates whose names appear on the seat allocation list must go through the fee payment, seat reservation, and document verification processes. On August 27, the TS DOST Phase 2 seat allotment list was made public. ALSO READ: UNOM Results 2022: Madras University UG, PG Results for June Exams likely to be released SOON at unom.ac.in- Here’s how to check

TS DOST 2022 Phase 3: Steps To Register

Visit the official website – dost.cgg.gov.in

On the homepage, click on ‘Candidate Registration.

The candidates then need to click on the other board option for registering for TS DOST 2022

Fill in the details and click on ‘Aadhar Authentication’.

Use the login credentials and fill out the application form.

Download and take the printout of the TS DOST 2022 Phase 3 application form for future reference.

The TS DOST phase 2 seat allotment result was revealed on August 27, 2022, and according to official data, a total of 48,796 students were awarded admission in this round. Candidates are notified by text message on the registered phone number of the status of their seat allocation.