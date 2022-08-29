UNOM Results 2022: University of Madras, UNOM Results 2022 would be released soon. Madras University UG/PG June Exam results are expected to be released on the official website unom.ac.in. PG results as well as UG results for the second, fourth, and sixth semesters at Madras University are awaited. According to the local media reports, the results for the sixth semester at Madras University will probably be announced today, August 29, 2022.

The June Results 2022 page on unom.ac.in will allow students who took the test to view their results. Students should be aware that the June Results have not yet been released publicly. Students are advised to regularly check the website for updates. The official results website, result.unom.ac.in, currently has the November 2021 exam results available. ALSO READ: TS EAMCET 2022 counselling registration ends TODAY at tseamcet.nic.in- Here’s how to apply

UNOM Madras University Result 2022: Here’s how to check

Go to unom.ac.in and under Examination Tab select the type of exam

Scroll to Results window or go directly to result.unom.ac.in link provided above

On the new window that opens, enter your register number and click on Get Result

Your Madras University Result would be provided on the page

Madras University would start the exams for its distance education courses in the interim. On ideunom.ac.in, the schedule for the various courses is now accessible. For most of the topics, exams start on September 3.