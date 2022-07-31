TS EAMCET 2022: The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, JNTU Hyderabad has released the TS EAMCET 2022 Answer key, and response sheet for the Engineering stream. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check the answer key and challenge it till August 1, 2022 online through official website eamcet.tsche.ac.in.

"The last date for Submission of Objections (if any) on the Premilinary Key for TS EAMCET-2022 (Engineering Stream) is 1st August 2022, 5 PM," reads the official website.

Here's how to download TS EAMCET 2022 answer key

Step 1- Visit the TS EAMCET official website at eamcet.tsche.ac.in

Step 2- On the homepage, click on the "Master Question Papers and Preliminary Keys (E)"

Step 3- Select the desired language of TS EAMCET 2022 answer key

Here's how to raise objections on TS EAMCET answer key 2022

Visit the TS EAMCET official website at eamcet.tsche.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the link EAMCET Key Objections (E)

