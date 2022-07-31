NewsIndia
TS EAMCET 2022

TS EAMCET 2022 answer key for engineering stream released at eamcet.tsche.ac.in, direct link here

Candidates who appeared for the TS EAMCET 2022 can check the answer key and challenge it till August 1, 2022 through official website eamcet.tsche.ac.in.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 31, 2022, 12:35 PM IST|Source: Bureau

TS EAMCET 2022: The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, JNTU Hyderabad has released the TS EAMCET 2022 Answer key, and response sheet for the Engineering stream. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check the answer key and challenge it till August 1, 2022 online through official website eamcet.tsche.ac.in.

"The last date for Submission of Objections (if any) on the Premilinary Key for TS EAMCET-2022 (Engineering Stream) is 1st August 2022, 5 PM," reads the official website.

Here's how to download TS EAMCET 2022 answer key

Step 1- Visit the TS EAMCET official website at eamcet.tsche.ac.in

Step 2- On the homepage, click on the "Master Question Papers and Preliminary Keys (E)"

TS EAMCET 2022 Answer Key Direct Link

Step 3- Select the desired language of TS EAMCET 2022 answer key

Here's how to raise objections on TS EAMCET answer key 2022 

  • Visit the TS EAMCET official website at eamcet.tsche.ac.in
  • On the homepage, click on the link EAMCET Key Objections (E)

TS EAMCET Objection Direct Link

  • Entre your log in details and raise objection as per question id

ts eamcet 2022TS EAMCETTS EAMCET answer key

