TS ECET 2022 Date: TSCHE Counseling Schedule RELEASED at tsecet.nic.in- Check schedule and other details here
TS ECET 2022: The counseling Schedule has been released by the Telangana State Council of Higher Education, TSCHE, on the official website of TS ECET, tsecet.nic.in. The registrations for the counseling begin on September 7, 2022, scroll down for more details.
TS ECET 2022: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education, TSCHE has released the TS ECET 2022 Counseling Schedule on the official website of TS ECET Counseling, tsecet.nic.in. Candidates who took the TS ECET 2022 Examination and passed will show up for counselling. The TS ECET 2022 Counseling will start on September 7, 2022, as candidates should be aware. Up until September 11, 2022, online registrations, processing fee payments, slot reservations, certificate verification attendance dates, and times will all be accepted.
TS ECET 2022 Counselling Schedule: First Phase
|Events
|Date
|Online filing of Basic Information, Payment of Processing Fee & slot booking for selection of Help Line Centre, Date & Time to attend for Certificate Verification
|September 7 to 11, 2022
|Certificate Verification for already Slot Booked candidates
|September 9 to 12, 2022
|Exercising Options after Certificate Verification
|September 9 to 14, 2022
|Freezing options
|September 14, 2022
|Provisional Allotment of Seats
|September 17, 2022
|Payment of Tuition Fee & self reporting through website
|September 17 to 22, 2022
TS ECET 2022; download the official notification here
TS ECET 2022: Here’s how to check
- Visit the website – tsecet.nic.in
- Then click on the TS ECET 2022 Detailed Notification
- Go through the notification
- Download and keep a copy for your reference
The first phase and the last phase contain dates and schedules that have been made public. The notification has been made available on the official website for candidates to read.
