TS ECET 2022: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education, TSCHE has released the TS ECET 2022 Counseling Schedule on the official website of TS ECET Counseling, tsecet.nic.in. Candidates who took the TS ECET 2022 Examination and passed will show up for counselling. The TS ECET 2022 Counseling will start on September 7, 2022, as candidates should be aware. Up until September 11, 2022, online registrations, processing fee payments, slot reservations, certificate verification attendance dates, and times will all be accepted.

TS ECET 2022 Counselling Schedule: First Phase

Events Date Online filing of Basic Information, Payment of Processing Fee & slot booking for selection of Help Line Centre, Date & Time to attend for Certificate Verification September 7 to 11, 2022 Certificate Verification for already Slot Booked candidates September 9 to 12, 2022 Exercising Options after Certificate Verification September 9 to 14, 2022 Freezing options September 14, 2022 Provisional Allotment of Seats September 17, 2022 Payment of Tuition Fee & self reporting through website September 17 to 22, 2022

The first phase and the last phase contain dates and schedules that have been made public. The notification has been made available on the official website for candidates to read.