TS Intermediate Timetable 2024: 1st, 2nd Year Exam Datesheet To Be OUT SOON At tsbie.cgg.gov.in- Check Details Here

TS Intermediate Timetable 2024: The TS Inter Board Exams are anticipated to take place starting from March 1, 2024, with the TS Inter 2nd Year Exam 2024 likely to be conducted between March and April. However, the complete schedule is yet to be released by the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) on their official website - tsbie.cgg.gov.in. Once the timetable is available, candidates can access it, and it will provide details on subjects, dates, timings, and exam-related instructions. The hall ticket will be released a few days before the scheduled date.

Last year, the TS Intermediate Timetable for 2023 was released on December 19, 2022. While, based on historical patterns, the date sheet for 2024 can be expected this week or by the last week of December, candidates are advised to await the official release on the website.

TS Intermediate Timetable 2024: Steps to download here

Step 1: Visit the tsbie.cgg.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on “Timetable for IPE March 2024”.

Step 3: TS Inter Exam Date sheet 2024 will open up.

Step 4: Download it.

Step 5: Take a printout.

The TS Inter 1st year exam was held in 2023 between March 16, 2023 and April 4, 2023, and the TS Inter 2nd year exam was held between March 15, 2023 and April 3, 2023. The exam will be administered using pen and paper.