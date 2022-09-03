TS PGECET Result 2022: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education, TSCHE has declared the TS PGECET Result 2022. Candidates can now download the TS PGECET 2022 rank card from the official website-pgecet.tsche.ac.in.

Here's how to download TS PGECET 2022 result

Visit the official website-- pgecet.tsche.ac.in On the homeopage and click on the “Download rank card” link Entre your hall ticket number, registration number and date of birth Submit and your TS PGECET rank card 2022 will appear on the screen Download the result and save it for future references

Candidates who have attained at least 30% marks will be declared TS PGECET qualified. TSCHE will soon release the TS PGECET counseling schedule. The TS PGECET 2022 Exam was held from August 2, 2022 to August 5, 2022