TSPSC Extension Officer Recruitment 2022: Bumper Vacancies! Apply for 181 posts at tspsc.gov.in- Check salary, how to apply and other details
TSPSC Recruitment 2022: Eligible and interested candidates can apply online by visiting the official website of the Commission at tspsc.gov.in, scroll down to check eligibility, salary, and other details.
Trending Photos
TSPSC Recruitment 2022: Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has released a recruitment notification, inviting women candidates to apply for the posts of Extension Officer (Supervisor) Grade-I in the Women Development and Child Welfare Department in the State of Telangana. Interested candidates can apply online by visiting the official website of the Commission at tspsc.gov.in. Interested candidates may apply online at tspsc.gov.in, the Commission's official website. Beginning on September 8, 2022, registration will take place. The application form must be submitted by September 29. This recruitment drive will fill a total of 181 open positions.
TSPSC Jobs 2022: Important Dates
- The registration process will begin: on 08 September 2022
- The registration process will end: on 29 September 2022
TSPSC Vacancies 2022: Vacancy Details
Extension Officer (Supervisor) Grade-I in Women Development and Child Welfare Department: 181 posts
TSPSC Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria
- A Bachelor's degree in home science, a Bachelor's degree in social work, a Bachelor's degree in sociology, a B.Sc. [Hons.] in food science and nutrition, a B.Sc. in food & nutrition, botany, zoology, and chemistry, or a B.Sc. in applied nutrition and public health with a focus on chemistry, biology, and botany.
TSPSC Jobs 2022; download the official notification here
TSPSC Jobs 2022: Pay Scale
Pay Scale: 35,720– 1,04,430/-
TSPSC Vacancies 2022: Age Limit
- An applicant must be between the ages of 18 and 44 in order to apply for the positions listed above.
TSPSC Recruitment 2022; direct link here
TSPSC Vacancies 2022: How to apply
- Visit the official website, tspsc.gov.in, interested and qualified applicants can apply for the aforementioned positions until September 29, 2022.
- Candidates must register on the One Time Registration (OTR) system
- Candidates who have previously registered in OTR should submit an application by logging into their profile with their TSPSC ID and Date of Birth from OTR.
Live Tv
More Stories