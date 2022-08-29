TSPSC Recruitment 2022: Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has released a recruitment notification, inviting women candidates to apply for the posts of Extension Officer (Supervisor) Grade-I in the Women Development and Child Welfare Department in the State of Telangana. Interested candidates can apply online by visiting the official website of the Commission at tspsc.gov.in. Interested candidates may apply online at tspsc.gov.in, the Commission's official website. Beginning on September 8, 2022, registration will take place. The application form must be submitted by September 29. This recruitment drive will fill a total of 181 open positions.

TSPSC Jobs 2022: Important Dates

The registration process will begin: on 08 September 2022

The registration process will end: on 29 September 2022

TSPSC Vacancies 2022: Vacancy Details

Extension Officer (Supervisor) Grade-I in Women Development and Child Welfare Department: 181 posts

TSPSC Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

A Bachelor's degree in home science, a Bachelor's degree in social work, a Bachelor's degree in sociology, a B.Sc. [Hons.] in food science and nutrition, a B.Sc. in food & nutrition, botany, zoology, and chemistry, or a B.Sc. in applied nutrition and public health with a focus on chemistry, biology, and botany.

TSPSC Jobs 2022: Pay Scale

Pay Scale: 35,720– 1,04,430/-

TSPSC Vacancies 2022: Age Limit

An applicant must be between the ages of 18 and 44 in order to apply for the positions listed above.

TSPSC Vacancies 2022: How to apply