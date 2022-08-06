TSPSC recruitment 2022: Registration for DAO posts to start SOON at tspsc.gov.in check details here
TSPSC Recruitment 2022: Candidates can apply for Divisional Accounts Officer posts on the official website tspsc.gov.in till September 6, 2022.
Trending Photos
TSPSC Recruitment 2022: The Telangana State Public Service Commission, TSPSC has released the notification for the recruitment to the post of Divisional Accounts Officer (works) Grade-II under the control of Director of Works Accounts in Telangana. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts through the official website tspsc.gov.in from August 17, 2022.
TSPSC Recruitment 2022: Important Dates
Commencement of application process- August 17, 2022.
Last date to apply: September 6, 2022 till 5 pm.
ALSO READ- TSPSC notification 2022 for Assistant Motor Vehicle Inspectors released check salary, eligibility and more here
TSPSC Recruitment 2022: Vacancy details
The recruitment will fill up a total of 53 vacancies for the post of Divisional Accounts Officer (works) grade-II in the state of Telangana.
TSPSC Recruitment 2022: Educational qualifications
Candidates applying for the posts must have Bachelor’s Degree from a recognized University in India or any equivalent qualifications.
ALSO READ- SSC CHSL Tier 1 results 2021 DECLARED, direct link to download scorecard here
TSPSC Recruitment 2022: Age limit
The candidates applying for the TSPSC posts must be of 18 to 44 years of age. Relaxation in the upper age limit is provided to candidates of the reserved category.
TSPSC Recruitment 2022: Application fee
The application processing fee is ₹200 for all the candidates and the examination fee is ₹120. TSPSC DAO Recruitment Official Notification
TSPSC Recruitment 2022: Selection process
Candidates will be selected on the basis of Written Examination (Objective Type) which expeted to be held in December 2022.
TSPSC Recruitment 2022: Qualifying percentage
The qualifying marks for selection of the candidates belonging to: OC, Sports men & EWS is 40%, for BCs it is 35%, for SCs, STs and PH it is 30%.
Live Tv
More Stories