TSPSC Recruitment 2022: The Telangana State Public Service Commission, TSPSC has released the notification for the recruitment to the post of Divisional Accounts Officer (works) Grade-II under the control of Director of Works Accounts in Telangana. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts through the official website tspsc.gov.in from August 17, 2022.

TSPSC Recruitment 2022: Important Dates

Commencement of application process- August 17, 2022.

Last date to apply: September 6, 2022 till 5 pm.

TSPSC Recruitment 2022: Vacancy details

The recruitment will fill up a total of 53 vacancies for the post of Divisional Accounts Officer (works) grade-II in the state of Telangana.

TSPSC Recruitment 2022: Educational qualifications

Candidates applying for the posts must have Bachelor’s Degree from a recognized University in India or any equivalent qualifications.

TSPSC Recruitment 2022: Age limit

The candidates applying for the TSPSC posts must be of 18 to 44 years of age. Relaxation in the upper age limit is provided to candidates of the reserved category.

TSPSC Recruitment 2022: Application fee

The application processing fee is ₹200 for all the candidates and the examination fee is ₹120. TSPSC DAO Recruitment Official Notification

TSPSC Recruitment 2022: Selection process

Candidates will be selected on the basis of Written Examination (Objective Type) which expeted to be held in December 2022.

TSPSC Recruitment 2022: Qualifying percentage

The qualifying marks for selection of the candidates belonging to: OC, Sports men & EWS is 40%, for BCs it is 35%, for SCs, STs and PH it is 30%.