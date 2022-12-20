Twitter makes another BIG change, removes THIS from PM Modi and Amit Shah's account

In another change, Twitter has removed the blue tick from the accounts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Instead of blue in front of the names of these two veteran leaders, grey ticks have started appearing. Since becoming the owner of Twitter, Elon Musk has been making many changes to it. He released the Blue Subscription feature. Apart from this, the tick that appears in front of the names of the people is also given in three colours. Earlier, only a blue tick was given. Under this change, the blue tick was removed from PM Modi's account and a grey tick was given. The company recently said in a statement, "We will begin the transition with an official gold label for businesses and a grey checkmark for government and multilateral accounts later in the week."

Twitter also announced its new 'Blue for Business' service, a new way for businesses and their partners to verify and differentiate themselves on the micro-blogging platform. Twitter said in its business blogpost that as a Blue for Business subscriber, a company can link its affiliated individuals, businesses and brands to its account. When they do, the respective profile will receive a small badge with their parent company's profile picture next to their blue or gold checkmark. This connection will help businesses to network within their own organizations on the micro-blogging platform.

Based on the list provided by the parent company, each affiliate will be verified and officially linked to their parent handle. This is an incredible moment for businesses to incorporate the individuals, businesses and brands they associate with into Twitter's DNA. The company said, "In the future, we plan to help businesses and their partners do more with Twitter. The micro-blogging platform is piloting Blue for Business with a select group of businesses for now, but next year it will release it to more businesses that want to subscribe."