Twitter reacts to IAF airstrikes at Jaish-e-Mohammad's terror camps in Pakistan

NEW DELHI: Barely 11 days after the cowardly suicide attack on a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) convoy by a terrorist owing allegiance to Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama leading to the death of 40 security personnel, the Indian Air Force (IAF) early on Tuesday morning avenged the martyrdom of CRPF men by bombing terror camps deep inside Pakistan killing 200 to 300 terrorists.

The air raids dubbed as Surgical Strikes 2.0 were carried out by 12 Mirage 2000 fighters of the IAF. A total of 12 Mirage 2000 fighter jets crossed the Line of Control (LoC) at 3:30 am and proceeded to target terror camps in Muzaffarabad and Chakoti in Pakistan occupied Kashmir as well as Balakot in Khyber-Pakthunkhwa province of Pakistan decimating the biggest terror camp of JeM.

As soon as the news of IAF's airstrikes broke, Surgical Strikes 2.0 has become one of the top trends on Twitter with Indian Twitter users hailing the IAF and making fun of Pakistani forces.

Here are some twitter reactions:

The boys have played really well. #SudharJaaoWarnaSudhaarDenge #airstrike — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) 26 February 2019

At 3.30 hours on 26th February, a group of 12 Mirage 2000 Indian Air Force Fighter jets struck JeM Terror camps across the Line of Control through PoK (Muzaffarabad) into Pakistan's Balakot area and completely destroyed it by dropping 1000 kgs bomb. Well doneSurgicalstrike2 pic.twitter.com/h6cMfFyEGu — Allu Srikanth (@srikanth6670) 26 February 2019