Delhi

Two Afghani arrested for trying to smuggle out medicines worth over Rs 1.1 cr at Delhi airport

As many as eight bags with medicines, valued at Rs 1.13 crore, were seized from them.

Two Afghani arrested for trying to smuggle out medicines worth over Rs 1.1 cr at Delhi airport
Representational Image

New Delhi: Two Afghan nationals have been arrested by the customs for allegedly trying to smuggle out medicines worth over Rs 1.1 crore at the Indira Gandhi International Airport here, officials said on Saturday.

The accused were intercepted on Thursday when they were proceeding to board a flight to Kabul. 

As many as eight bags with medicines, valued at Rs 1.13 crore, were seized from them, they said, adding that these medicines were meant for general purpose use.

The passengers have admitted to having smuggled out medicines and clothes worth Rs 19 lakh during their past visits, the officials said.

