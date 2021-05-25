हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Jammu and Kashmir

Two held for raping girl inside truck in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam

Two held for raping girl inside truck in Jammu and Kashmir&#039;s Kulgam
Representational Image

Srinagar: Police in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday (May 25) arrested two people for allegedly raping a girl within half-an-hour of receiving the complaint. Police Post Mirbazar received a written complaint from the victim stating she was wrongfully restrained and forcibly raped by Mudasir Ahmad Ganie, a resident of Banimulla with the assistance of Manzoor Ahmad Naik, who lives in Gadool, inside a truck near a petrol pump at Nipora, a police spokesperson said.

He said, a case was registered and investigation was initiated.

A special team was constituted which generated specific information and arrested the accused within half-an-hour of receiving the complaint, the spokesperson said.

The vehicle used in the commission of the crime was seized and as part of the investigation, necessary medico-legal formalities were carried out, the spokesperson said.

