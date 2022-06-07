हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
JK encounter

Two LeT terrorists killed in predawn encounter in North Kashmir's Kupwara district

It was the second encounter in the last 14 hours, as one Pakistani terrorist was earlier killed in Sopore Baramullah. The terrorist was identified as Pakistani resident Hanzalla of Lahore. 

Two LeT terrorists killed in predawn encounter in North Kashmir&#039;s Kupwara district
Representational Image: Zee News

Srinagar: In a predawn anti-terror operation in the border district of Kupwara in North Kashmir on Tuesday, two terrorists belonging to LeT were killed. Arms and ammunition were also recovered from the spot. IGP Kashmir zone Vijay Kumar said. "Two terrorists of proscribed terror outfit LeT including one Pakistani terrorist namely Tufail killed. Search still going on in the area to ensure that no more terrorists are hiding."

It was the second encounter in the last 14 hours, as one Pakistani terrorist was earlier killed in Sopore Baramullah. The terrorist was identified as Pakistani resident Hanzalla of Lahore. One AK Rifle, 05 magazines along with ammunition were recovered from possession.  Three ultras including two foreign terrorists and one local managed to give a slip to the security forces in Sopore on Monday. 

Today, a predawn operation was launched in the Kandi area of the border district of Kupwara in North Kashmir. 

IGP Vijay Kumar said, "A joint team of Police and Army launched a cordon and search operation in Kandi after we got intelligence Input about the presence of terrorists in the area" adding "As the joint searching team of cordoned the suspected spot, the hiding terrorists fired upon the party, they fire was retaliated, and encounter started".

It may be noted here that it was the 58th encounter of this year, wherein, security forces have managed to kill 91 terrorists including 28 Pakistani in these operations. They have also arrested 44 active terrorists and 184 of their associates. 

Notably, 17 civilians and 16 security personnel have lost their lives in Kashmir this year in terror incidents.

