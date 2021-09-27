हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
COVID 19

Two people running illegal door-to-door Covid vaccine campaign in Greater Noida arrested

According to the police, 19 vials of the vaccines, including Covaxin and Covishield, were seized. 

Two people running illegal door-to-door Covid vaccine campaign in Greater Noida arrested
Pic Courtesy: Pixabay image used for representational use only

Two persons, including a Community Health Centre (CHC) official, were arrested on Monday for allegedly administering COVID-19 vaccines illegally in a door-to-door campaign in Greater Noida, police said.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central Noida) Ankur Aggarwal said the duo was held by officials of Ecotech 3 police station after a complaint was received against them. "Some Covaxin and Covishield vials, along with some syringes, have been recovered from their possession. The vials look original but have been sent for forensic test to ascertain if they are actual vaccines," Aggarwal said.

"CHC Bisrakh officials had informed the police about an illegal door-to-door vaccination campaign being carried out in the villages in the area by the accused persons," he said.

Action was taken immediately and accused Sushil and Ravi Kumar arrested, the officer said

According to the police, 19 vials of the vaccines, including Covaxin and Covishield, were seized from the duo along with 155 syringes, of which 30 were used.

Additional DCP Aggarwal said a probe is underway to find out from where the two procured the vaccines.

An FIR has been lodged and further legal proceedings are underway, the police added. 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
COVID 19VaccinecovaxinGreater Noida
Next
Story

Bombay HC allows two Muslim outfits to hold Chehlum processions on Tuesday

Must Watch

PT10M31S

REET Exam 2021: Bluetooth equipped slippers worth 6 lakhs used for cheating