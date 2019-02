At least two Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) workers were injured in a clash in Thiruvananthapuram district of Kerala, news agency ANI reported on Thursday.

The workers clashed with two Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) activists on Wednesday night near Pettah in Trivandrum.

Both of them were shifted to the Trivandrum Medical College in the state.

The police have registered a case against the DYFI activists and a probe has been initiated.