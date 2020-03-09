Two suspected narcotic smugglers arrested in Jammu; 185 kgs of poppy straw recovered

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Representational image

Jammu: Two suspected narcotic smugglers were arrested after 185 kgs of poppy straw was allegedly recovered from their possession, police said on Monday (March 9).

Nitesh Kumar and Parmod Kumar, both residents of Ludhiana, were on way to Punjab in a truck when they were intercepted by police near Bagh-e-Bahu on the Srinagar-Jammu-Pathankot National Highway, a police spokesman said.

He said the truck, loaded with Gypsum, was subjected to thorough checking and the contraband, which was concealed in a specially-made cavity, was seized.

Nitesh, who was driving the vehicle, and his assistant were arrested and booked under the NDPS Act, the spokesman said. 

