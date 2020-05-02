Two terrorists killed in encounter in Dangerpora area of Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama; identities being ascertained

Jammu: Two unidentified terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces in Dangerpora area of Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on Saturday (May 1). The operation, which was launched on specific information, turned into a gunfight when the hiding terrorists opened fire on the joint search parties of Jammu and Kashmir Police, Army's 55 Rashtriya Rifles and 182 Battalion, 183 Battalion of CRPF.

When the forces were conducting searches in the area, the terrorists opened fire at them. An encounter ensued as the forces retaliated, a police official told PTI.

The official added that two terrorists were killed during the gunfight.

Meanwhile, identities and group affiliation of the slain terrorists are currently being ascertained and a search operation has been launched to find out if more terrorists are holed up in the area.

The Pulwama encounter comes a day after two Indian soldiers were killed in cross border shelling by the Pakistani Army after it violated the ceasefire in J&K’s Rampur sector along the LoC.

Two soldiers, who were injured during the ceasefire violation by Pakistan in the Rampur sector along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Friday, succumbed to their injuries on Saturday, a Defence spokesperson said.

“Unprovoked CFV (ceasefire violation) by Pakistan in Rampur sector on 1 May 2020. Unfortunately, Two soldiers succumbed to their injuries. Army salutes their supreme sacrifice,” a defence spokesperson said. They were among the three soldiers who were injured as Pakistani troops violated the ceasefire along the LoC on Friday afternoon.

“On 01 May 2020, at about 1530 hours, Pakistan initiated an unprovoked ceasefire violation (CFV) along the LoC in Rampur Sector, District Baramulla,” Defence Spokesperson Colonel Rajesh Kalia had said in a statement on Friday.

Pakistan had initiated an unprovoked ceasefire violation on April 30.

Pakistan’s Army has violated the ceasefire more than 1,400 times this year. The total number of ceasefire violations by it stood at 3,168 in 2019 and 1,629 in 2018.