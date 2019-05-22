Two terrorists killed in encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam

GOPALPORA: Two terrorists were killed by security forces on Wednesday after an encounter in Gopalpora area of Kulgam district in Jammu and Kashmir. The encounter broke out in the wee hours of Wednesday after a cordon-and-search operation was launched by a joint team of Army’s 34RR and SOG in Gopalpora village.

The cordon-and-search operation was launched after the security forces received specific inputs that some terrorists were hiding in the area. The encounter started after the terrorists opened fire at security forces, said a police official. The bodies of both terrorists have been recovered.

Police said the identity of the slain terrorists is yet to be ascertained. Sources, however, added that the killed terrorists belong to Hijb-ul-Mujahideen. Meanwhile, mobile Internet has been clamped down in Kulgam and Shopian as precautionary measure.

On Saturday, three terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces in Pulwama district. The encounter broke out between terrorists and troops of 130 Battalion CRPF, 55 Rashtriya Rifles (RR) and Special Operations Group (SOG) in Panzgam village of Awantipora, Pulwama. The killed terrorists belonged to Hizbul Mujahideen. One of them was identified as Showkat Ahmad Dar, a Hizbul Mujahideen commander, who was also involved in the killing of an Army jawan Aurangzeb. Showkat was a resident of Panzgam in Pulwama.