Uddhav Thackeray Says INDIA Will Sweep 2024 Lok Sabha Elections, Vows To Fight 'Mitra-Parivarvad'

Mumbai: Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday launched a scathing attack on the BJP, saying the opposition bloc INDIA has decided to fight corruption and not let 'mitra-parivarvad' prevail. Thackeray, who spoke to the media here after the meeting of the opposition leaders, said the INDIA grouping was growing stronger day by day and their unity was causing fear among their opponents.

"INDIA parties have decided to fight against corruption. We won't let 'mitra-parivarvad' happen," he said accusing the BJP of favouring big industrialists at the cost of the poor. The term 'mitra-parivarvad' also seemed to be a response to the BJP's charge of nepotism against the opposition parties.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge alleged that the BJP-led government was looting from the poor to help big industrialists. "INDIA grouping must win to stop this plunder,” he said. "We all have a common goal to fight against inflation, unemployment," Kharge said after INDIA parties' meet here.



After the meeting of the Opposition INDIA alliance, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on Friday said that a resolution has been passed and four main committees have been formed. "We have passed some important resolutions too. INDIA Alliance Coordination Committee - a 14-member committee - has been formed," Raut said.

The 14- member Coordination Committee and Election Strategy Committee includes KC Venugopal (INC), Sharad Pawar (NCP), TR Baalu (DMK), Hemant Soren (JMM), Sanjay Raut (SS-UBT), Tejashwi Yadav (RJD), Abhishek Banerjee (TMC), Raghav Chadha (AAP), Javed Ali Khan (SP), Lalan Singh (JDU), D Raja (CPI), Omar Abdullah (NC), Mehbooba Mufti (PDP), one more member from CPI(M) to also be announced.

He further said that four main committees have been formed in which members of all the political parties have been included. "Campaigning committee, working group of social media committee, working group of media and working group of research. These four main committees have been formed. Members of all the political parties have been included in those committees," he added.

Earlier, the Opposition INDIA alliance's constituent parties on Friday resolved to contest the 2024 Lok Sabha election together "as far as possible", said the alliance's resolution taken during its third strategic meeting being held in Mumbai.