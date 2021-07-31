UGC extends deadline for NET qualified candidates to complete Master’s Degree, details here

New Delhi: University Grant Commission (UGC) has extended the deadline for NET and JRF qualified candidates to complete their Master's program. UGC has decided to give extension to candidates who qualified December 2018 or June 2019 UGC NET examination, or those who cleared JRF under the UGC scheme but could not complete their Master's program, as per Times Now report.

For candidates who qualified December 18 UGC NET and Joint CSIR UGC Test, the date has been extended to June 30, 2022. While for June 2019 UGC NET and Joint CSIR UGC Test qualified candidates, the last date to complete Master’s program has been extended to December 31, 2022.

The official notification read, “In the interest of the affected candidates, UGC has taken a decision to extend the last date for completing the Master's degree or equivalent course with requisite percentage of marks as per the eligibility conditions of NET till June 30, 2022 for December 2018 UGC-NET / Joint CSIR-UGC Test and December 31, 2022 for June 2019 UGC-NET / Joint CSIR-UGC Test.”

Candidates who are pursuing their Master's degree or any other equivalent course are allowed to sit for UGC NET 2021 as well as those candidates who have already appeared for the Master's Examination and are awaiting their results, can also appear for the exam.

The extension will also be applicable for those candidates who have qualified for the post of Assistant Professor, or Lectureship and have not been able to complete their Master's program due to the COVID-19 pandemic and any other unavoidable circumstances.

Meanwhile, UGC is yet to declare the schedule for UGC NET 2021 examination. The candidates should keep a tab on the official website of UGC at ugcnet.nta.nic.in for more details.

