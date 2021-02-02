UGC-NET exam for JRF, Assistant Professor from this date; check other details

New Delhi: The Union Education Minister Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Tuesday (February 2, 2021) announced that the National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the next UGC-NET exam for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and eligibility for Assistant Professor in May 2021.

The Education Minister took to his official Twitter account and said that NTA will hold the exam between May 2 and May 17.

The test will be conducted in the Computer Based Test (CBT) mode only.

Announcement National Testing Agency (@DG_NTA) will conduct next UGC-NET exam for Junior Research Fellowship & eligibility for Assistant Professor on 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 10, 11, 12, 14 & 17 May 2021.

Read circular attached for more info! Good luck to all participants.#UGCNET pic.twitter.com/5j1zifvjD1 — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) February 2, 2021

The National Testing Agency's circular said, "The candidates who desire to appear in the test may see the details in the Information Bulletin for UGC-NET December 2020 cycle (May 2021)."

The online application form has been opened on Tuesday and the candidates who wish to appear are required to apply online between February 2 and March 2.

The application fee can be paid until March 3, 2021.

