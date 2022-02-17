Ukraine crisis: MEA sets up control room, 24-hour helpline to help Indians in Kyiv; check details

New Delhi: India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has set up a control room to provide information and assistance to Indian nationals in Ukraine in view of the prevailing situation in that country over its tensions with Russia. The Indian embassy in Ukraine has also set up a 24-hour helpline for the Indians in the eastern European nation.

The Indian embassy in Kyiv told PTI that it has been receiving calls about the non-availability of flights from Ukraine to India, advising Indians not to panic, but to book the earliest available and convenient flights to travel home.

"The embassy of India has been receiving several appeals about non-availability of flights from Ukraine to India. In this regard, students are advised not to resort to panic, but book the earliest available and convenient flights to travel to India," said a PTI report quoted the embassy statement.

It further said that the Ukrainian International Airlines, Air Arabia, Fly Dubai and Qatar Airways are operating flights at present from Ukraine, adding "To meet the additional demand, more flights are being planned in the near future, including from Ukrainian International Airlines, Air India, etc. Details on the same would be shared by Embassy as and when confirmed."

On Tuesday, the embassy had advised Indian citizens, especially the students, to temporarily leave that country in view of the uncertainties of the current situation, while asking Indian nationals to avoid all non-essential travel to and within Ukraine.

The MEA said a control room has been set up in the ministry to provide information and assistance. The contact details of the control room in Delhi are: Phone +91 11 23012113, +91 11 23014104, +91 11 23017905 and 1800118797 (toll free). Email: situationroom@mea.Gov.In.

The contact details of the helpline in the Indian embassy in Ukraine are: Phone, +380 997300428 +380 997300483, Email: cons1.Kyiv@mea.Gov.In.

Official sources told PTI that the government is exploring the possibility of increasing the number of flights between India and Ukraine to facilitate the return of Indians from that country. Citing the official sources, it said that discussions are underway with civil aviation authorities and various airlines on how to increase the number of flights between India and Ukraine.

Notably, Ukraine had a small but vibrant Indian community and there were about 18,000 Indian students studying in that country.

Students from Uttar Pradesh want to be vacated

As many as 20 medical students from Bareilly and Rampur district are stuck in Ukraine, following border tension with Russia. They want the government of India to evacuate them, family members told IANS.

There are currently around 50 students from Bareilly studying in Ukraine. Subhan Ahmed from Rampur is pursuing his studies in medicine in Ukraine. His family belongs to Kheda Tanda under Azimnagar police station.

Subhan`s father Jalees Ahmad told IANS, "My son is studying MBBS from National University in Uzhhorod. The students there have been asked to stay indoors. Flight services are demanding a much higher fare, which is difficult for us to afford. We had a word with Subhan over the phone."

The students mainly belong to Bithri Chainpur, Bareilly, Bahedi, Fatehganj West and Rampur. Another student, Harsh`s parent said that he had told them that he was in touch with the Indian embassy there.

Ukrainian colleges, hosts a large number of Indian students who are studying medicine and also enrolled in other courses.

Families of the students have also appealed to the government of India and asked their children to be airlifted if the situation on the ground changes in Ukraine.

