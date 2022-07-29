Kolkata: The Partha Chatterjee saga has caused a sensation in Bengal's power corridors with stacks of cash found at Arpita Mukherjee's flat. Arpita is reportedly a close aide of the former Bengal education minister. While BJP has been attacking TMC following the arrest of Arpita and Partha by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), Trinamool Congress' National General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee has hit back at BJP and accused the party and PM Narendra Modi for the continuous existence of "black money" in India.

At a meeting, Abhishek said that on November 8, 2016, PM Modi had asked for 50 days and said that if after that, black money is found in the country, he would be ready to face the music. "How did so much black money come despite demonetisation?” asked Abhishek, adding that PM Modi is also to be blamed for the huge amount of cash found in Arpita's flats.

Now BJP MP from Bengal, Dilip Ghosh, has slammed Abhishek for his comments and said instead of rectifying their own mistakes, TMC is hell-bent on blaming BJP. "This is the classic case of 'ulta chor kotwal ko dante'. If the TMC had the intent, they could have recovered the black money from Partha Chatterjee's aide's residence. But that didn't happen, despite them being in power in the state. It was PM Modi who has shown how the evil of black money can be eradicated from India," said the MP, adding, "They (TMC) are so thick-skinned that they can't learn from their mistakes."

The TMC, which had been distancing itself from its arrested leader Partha Chatterjee, axed him as a minister on Thursday and suspended him from the party leaving it to him to defend himself in the Enforcement Directorate probe into the teacher recruitment scam in which crores of rupees have been seized from residences linked to his aide Arpita Mukherjee. Trinamool Congress' decision to part ways with one of its most senior leaders was announced by party leader Abhishek Banerjee at a press conference in which he said "if anyone commits something wrong then Trinamool Congress will not spare him" and "there will be zero tolerance for corruption".

(With Agency inputs)