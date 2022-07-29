Huge amount of money recovered from Arpita Mukherjee's flat. Everyone has seen this picture. There has even been an uproar on the net. Millions of rupees, gold jewelry, gold butt, including many valuables have been recovered. But the eyes of the ED bosses were wide-opened to see something else. According to ED sources, several sex toys were found from Arpita's flat. Former Trinamool Secretary General Partha Chatterjee has been arrested in the case of recruitment of teachers in the state. Meanwhile this is a surprising information. Sex toys were recovered from his 'Intimate Friend' Arpita's flat.

What exactly happened?

According to ED sources, several sex toys were found from the flat of arrested Arpita Mukherjee. Who brought them here? What was their use? A silver bowl was also found. Silver bowls are not very expensive. But there is another social side to this silver bowl. Among the Bengalis, a silver bowl is given to the newly married couple. It's ancient. In which there is a good wish to bring the next generation to the world by lighting the lap. There is confusion as to why all these things came to Arpita's flat.

Also Read: Crores recovered from Arpita Mukherjee's flat, but Partha Chatterjee has 'No house, No car, not EVEN...'

The secret of Sex Toy

The ED officers have decided that Arpita will be interrogated on this matter regarding the Sex Toy. Who gave it to her? Did she order it online? What was the reason for buying it? These questions arises. Most women in this country buy sex toys by ordering online. And most of those who buy do not have a permanent sexual partner. So this arrangement is considered.

Also Read: Arpita Mukherjee, 'Mini Bank' of Partha Chatterjee, FAILS to pay Society MAINTENANCE charges of Rs 11,000!

Personal Life of Partha-Arpita

Experts believe that important aspects of Arpita-Partha Chatterjee's personal life or sex life may come up through this Sex Toy. Meanwhile, Actress Sreelekha Mitra shared the screenshot of the news after the Sex Toys were recovered from the flat of former minister Partha Chatterjee's 'Intimate Friend' Arpita Mukherjee. She wrote, 'Ahare... Parthababu can't make a wish? Listen, age is not a barrier, caste is not a barrier, Sex baar baar #EgiyeBangla. Did Partha failed? Nation wants to know." Sreelekha Mitra is one step ahead to punch the ruling party. And everyone knows that she is not one to keep quiet about such a scandal. A few days ago, the actress was angry about the situation in Bengal and said that it would have been better if she had not been born in this state, she feels very suffocated.