Umesh Pal Murder Case: Atiq Ahmed's Aide's House Demolished In Prayagraj

Last Updated: Mar 20, 2023, 04:00 PM IST

Prayagraj: The Prayagraj Development Authority (PDA) Monday began bulldozing the house of Mohammad Ghulam, an accused in the Umesh Pal murder case. A PDA team reached Rasoolabad around noon and vacated Mohammad Ghulam's house before beginning the demolition process. PDA officials said the construction was "unthaorised".

Ghulam is among the five accused on whom the Uttar Pradesh Police has announced a cash reward of Rs 5 lakh. The other four accused are former MP Atiq Ahmed's son Asad, Arman, Guddu and Sabir.

On March 13, the Uttar Pradesh Police increased the reward for anyone providing information leading to the arrest of five accused, including former MP Atiq Ahmed's son Asad, in the Umesh Pal murder case from Rs 2.5 lakh to Rs 5 lakh. Umesh Pal, the key witness in the BSP MLA Raju Pal murder case, and his police security guard Sandeep Nishad were shot dead outside his home in Prayagraj's Dhoomanganj on February 24.

Based on a complaint lodged by Umesh Pal's wife Jaya Pal, a case was registered at Dhoomanganj police station against Atiq Ahmed, his brother Ashraf, his wife Shaista Parveen, two sons, aides Guddu Muslim and Ghulam, and nine others.

Two men allegedly linked to Umesh Pal's murder Arbaaz and Vijay Chowdhary alias Usman were killed in encounters with the police on February 27 and March 6 respectively. Atiq Ahmed is currently lodged in a Gujarat jail.

