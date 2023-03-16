New CCTV Footage Emerges In Umesh Pal Murder Case, Shows Shooters Firing At Him

New Delhi: Days after Uttar Pradesh Police increased the reward for anyone providing information leading to the arrest of five accused, including former MP Atiq Ahmed's son, in the Umesh Pal murder case, a new CCTV footage of the Prayagraj crime has surfaced. In the 32-second-long CCTV footage, Umesh, who was the key witness in the BSP MLA Raju Pal murder case, can be seen running in a lobby while shooters are firing at him.

The CCTV clip also shows one of Umesh's police security guards running in the lobby, who reportedly died after a bomb was hurled at him.

Earlier this week, Uttar Pradesh Police increased the reward for anyone providing information leading to the arrest of five accused, including gangster-turned-politician Atiq's son Asad, in the Umesh Pal murder case from Rs 2.5 lakh to Rs 5 lakh.

The other four accused are Arman, Gulam, Guddu, and Sabir.

Umesh Pal, the key witness in the 2005 BSP MLA Raju Pal murder case, and his police security guard Sandeep Nishad were shot dead outside his home in Prayagraj's Dhoomanganj on February 24.

Based on a complaint lodged by Umesh Pal's wife Jaya Pal, a case was registered at Dhoomanganj police station against Atiq Ahmed, who is currently lodged in a Gujarat jail and is the main accused in the 2005 murder of BSP legislator Raju Pal.

A case was also registered against Atiq's brother Ashraf, wife Shaista Parveen, two sons, aides Guddu Muslim and Ghulam, and nine others.

Two men allegedly linked to Umesh Pal's murder -- Arbaaz and Vijay Chowdhary alias Usman -- were killed in encounters with the police on February 27 and March 6 respectively.