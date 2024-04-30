‘Unable To Fight Directly...’: PM Modi On ‘Doctored’ Video Circulation By Opposition Amid Lok Sabha Poll Campaign

New Delhi: Prime Minister and senior BJP leader Narendra Modi on Monday attacked the opposition for spreading doctored videos amid the ongoing power battle for the Centre. PM Modi remarked that political rivals who are unable to fight the BJP-led government directly, are resorting to misusing technology by circulating fabricated videos on social media platforms to stir up tensions.

The PM addressed three public meetings in a day in the western Maharashtra region. Modi took aim at NCP (SP) president Sharad Pawar, alleging that some 'wandering souls' initiated a period of political instability in the state 45 years ago. He accused the Congress and its INDIA bloc parties of devising a 'five PMs in five years' scheme, which, he claimed, would lead to the plundering of the nation.

In the wake of a fake video of BJP leader Amit Shah going viral on the internet, Modi urged the citizens to stay vigilant. During an election rally in Karad, Satara district, Modi expressed concerns about the misuse of social media and technology. He cautioned that 'there is a plan to create a big incident in the next one month'.

“Opponents are using AI to manipulate statements from leaders such as myself, Amit Shah, and J P Nadda...Through these technologies, these people are fabricating videos in my voice. Should you come across any fabricated videos, inform the police,” PM Modi told in Maharashtra rally.

He further asserted that within the coming month, a significant incident is being planned. He claimed that manipulative actions are underway to stir up social unrest.

The Prime Minister's remarks followed a day after the Delhi Police's Special Cell filed an FIR based on a complaint from the Indian Cybercrime Coordination Centre regarding a manipulated video of Union Home Minister Amit Shah. In the video, his remarks suggesting a commitment to end quotas for Muslims in Telangana were altered to imply advocating for the removal of all reservation policies.