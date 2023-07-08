Uncertainty Looms Large In Maharashtra As Political Crisis Continues Since NCP Rebellion

The political crisis in Maharashtra continues on both sides - the ruling coalition and the opposition alliance since Ajit Pawar-led rebellion created a storm in the state's political circles. While Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis held a second late-night meeting with Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Ajit Pawar openly expressing his desire to become the Chief Minister has created flutters among the Shiv Sena cadre. Deputy Chief Fadnavis' meeting with CM Shinde also came on the backdrop of reports that Shiv Sena MLAs are upset with Ajit Pawar joining the ruling alliance. The opposition's remarks that Shinde will be replaced and Ajit Pawar will be made the new CM has also caused concern among the Sena cadre.

On the other hand, senior NCP leader Sharad Pawar, who vowed to rebuild the party, will be visiting Nashik this evening for a meeting, termed 'historic' by the party spokesperson. On Thursday, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) convened its National Working Committee meeting in New Delhi, chaired by the party's National President, Sharad Pawar. The working committee approved the decision taken by National President Sharad Pawar to expel Praful Patel, Sunil Tatkare and 9 MLAs from Maharashtra for anti-party activities. They have been absolved of all responsibilities associated with the NCP announced PC Chacko. However, the rebel faction termed the meeting illegal as they claim to be the original NCP.

Senior NCP leader Ajit Pawar took oath as the deputy chief minister of the state last week. Ajit Pawar joined the Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra government with 8 other MLAs and has claimed control over the Nationalist Congress Party.



In the coming days, Sharad Pawar will also be visiting Pune, Solapur and some parts of the Vidarbha region that includes constituencies of rebel NCP leaders. This will be a show of strength by the senior Pawar.

Meanwhile, Fadnavis has strongly refuted allegations of engineering splits in other parties saying that the BJP believes in taking along all those who believe in PM Narendra Modi's leadership. Amid all these issues, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) president Raj Thackeray met Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde in Mumbai yesterday. In a tweet, Shinde said the two leaders discussed farm loans in the Nashik district, the issues of local residents in the redevelopment of BDD chawls in Mumbai, and the reduction of house prices by state agency CIDCO.

The meeting came at a time when there is a buzz that the MNS and the Shiv Sena led by Raj's estranged cousin Uddhav Thackeray may join hands in the wake of NCP leader Ajit Pawar joining the Maharashtra government. Both Shiv Sena (UBT) and MNS have denied any such moves.