'Undeclared Emergency Imposed...': Tejashwi Yadav Hits Out At BJP - Watch

New Delhi: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Sunday launched a scathing attack on the BJP and alleged that an undeclared emergency has been imposed in the country. Attacking the BJP after the INDIA bloc's 'Maha Rally', Yadav alleged that the ruling party is utilising central agencies to keep the opposition away from campaigning and working for the general elections in the field.

"The kind of dictatorship is happening and an undeclared emergency has commenced. The ruling government does not want the opposition to be in the field and their (central government) agencies are coming after every opposition party, so the centre can get a clear field. However, they do not realise that people are the real owners, watching everything," said Tejashwi.

#WATCH | Delhi: On INDIA Alliance ‘Maha Rally’ against the arrest of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, former Bihar Deputy CM and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav says, "The kind of dictatorship is happening and undeclared emergency has commenced. The ruling government does not want the… pic.twitter.com/Qw77GtgPyn — ANI (@ANI) March 31, 2024

Yadav further attacked PM Modi and questioned his promise of providing 2 crore jobs to the youth of the country. "The primary issue is unemployment, inflation and poverty...PM Modi used to talk about giving 2 crore jobs every year, what happened to that?" said former deputy CM of Bihar.

Earlier at the INDIA bloc's 'Maha Rally', Tejashwi turned to the Bollywood song featuring veteran actor Govinda-- "Tum To Dhokhebaz Ho..."-- to take a dig at PM Modi. Leader of INDIA alliance parties came together to hold 'Maha Rally' to display solidarity against the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in connection with a money laundering case related to the Delhi excise policy scam and other issues.