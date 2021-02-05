Understanding Thread Locker and Its Usage

Nuts and bolts are critical components in any assembly, but they often loosen because of thermal expansion, vibration, or improper torque. On such occasions, conventional mechanical fasteners (flat washers, nylon nuts, split washers, etc.) are commonly used to keep the threads secure.

Unfortunately, most mechanical devices lack efficiency to maintain the necessary clamp load and eventually fall out. This is why thread lockers have become the go-to methods to ensure a threaded assembly remains securely locked for the entirety of its service life.

What is a Thread Locker?

A thread locker is mainly an anaerobic adhesive of varying viscosity, a unique resin, which cures (hardens) into a tough solid in the absence of air when exposed to metal ions.

On application, the substance sits evenly between the threaded surfaces to securely lock and seal the assembly for better performance; even under uncontrollable circumstances like vibrations and temperature differentials.

Thread lockers are primarily available in four "strengths" formulations based on the bond strength and wicking properties.

· Low

· Medium

· High

· Wicking

So, how to choose the best type for your specific project needs? You need to consider factors like fastener size, strength, substrate & maintenance schedule before you zero in on a particular type of thread locker.

Also, remember only low to medium strength thread lockers can be disassembled with standard tools, not the high strength ones. They will require the application of localised heat and hand tools for disassembly.

How to Use a Thread Locker

To apply a thread locker, only use a small amount of the substance and cover the front threads of the bolt entirely. Make sure the substance wets the complete area of the thread engagement to lock the assembly securely. You only need to apply a drop for most of the applications.

Do note: If the thread bolts are huge, ensure the substance wets both faces of the bolt for adequate adhesion and make the assembly reliable.

Once the bolt screws into the nut or the retaining piece, the substance coats the female threads (internal thread ridges like a nut) and locks the assembly in place. Fixture time (the total time it takes to provide the handling strength) is typically a few minutes and takes around 24 hours to cure fully.

Short-term exposure to heat can also speed up the process for a more rapid cure time. Besides, some surfaces may require an additional liquid primer or activator applications as pre-treatment to accelerate the cure.

Why Choose a LOCTITE Thread Lock?

· Fast assembly

· Easy to apply

· Protects from corrosion

· Up to 150 C thermal resistance

· Fill 100% gaps

· Seals fluids

· Improve torque control

· Prevention from vibrational loosening

No matter your thread locking needs, there is a LOCTITE thread locker to help you achieve a reliable assembly instantly and without messy applications. Our thread lockers are ideal for different fastener sizes, so they suit any project requirement.

All LOCTITE adhesive products come with a nozzle application to always provide you with consistent substance coats. Not only are they extremely easy to apply, but they also permeate the space between threaded connections and eliminate the gaps entirely.

As such, a LOCTITE thread locker can easily withstand intense thermal pressures, vibrational shocks, and mechanical stress. It can also withstand prolonged exposure to extreme shear, rotational, and tensile forces.

The Bottom Line

Thread lockers provide a highly efficient solution to bond fasteners and secure assembly threads. So, why fret over inconsistent seals? Find a suitable LOCTITE adhesive for easy repairs today.

