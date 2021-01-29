Union Budget: MPs to be served food from this 5-star hotel on Feb 1, check out menu and prices

New Delhi: On the day budget is to be presented in the Parliament, a landmark change will take place as the food served to the Members of Parliament on that day would not be served by the Northern Railways, something that has not happened in nearly 52 years.

During the presentation on the Union Budget on February 1, the India Tourism Development Corporation will serve food to the parliamentarians. The food will be cooked by expert chefs of the five-star Ashok Hotel for the MPs, as per a report published by the IANS.

The food provided at the Parliament will be at a subsidised rate and not at the ususal prices of Ashok Hotel. For example, the vegetarian platter will cost Rs 100, it includes 'kadai paneer, mix veg dry, bhaji, dal sultani, peas pulao, chapati, green salad, cucumber mint raita, papad and kala jamun.'

A mini thali of “mix veg dry, bhaji, dal sultani, jeera pulao, chapati, green salad, cucumber mint raita and papad" will cost Rs 50.

Apart from that, an 'A la carte' menu will also be featured with 13 items which will include snacks and seven kinds of meals with vegetarian and mini thali options.

The snacks will include upma for Rs 25, paneer pakoda for Rs 50, Samosa for Rs 10, and kachori among many other items.

The Northern Railways, who had been serving food at the Parliament since 1968, handed over take over the reigns of the canteen to ITDC on November 15, 2020.

