Union Home Minister Amit Shah discharged from AIIMS after post-COVID care

Union Home Minister Amit Shah was discharged from All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, on Monday (August 31) after recovering from post-COVID care. Shah was admitted to AIIMS on August 18.

AIIMS had released a statement on Saturday (August 29) saying that Shah had recovered and will be discharged soon.

“Amit Shah, Union Home Minister, is admitted at AIIMS, New Delhi for post-COVID care. He has recovered and is likely to be discharged in a short time," the AIIMS had said.

Amit Shah was admitted to the hospital on August 18 following complaints of fatigue and body aches. Notably, the former BJP president was admitted to AIIMS days after his discharge from Medanta Hospital in Gurugram after he tested negative for the coronavirus COVID-19.

On August 14, Shah had tested negative for the coronavirus COVID-19, nearly two weeks after he had tested positive for the viral disease. Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, the Home Minister himself had announced his test results.

"Aaj meri corona test report negative aayi hai. Main eeshvar ka dhanyavaad karta hoon aur iss samay jin logon ne mere svaasthyalaabh ke lie shubhakaamanaen dekar mera aur mere parijanon ko dhaadhas badhaaya un sabhee ka hriday se aabhaar vyakt karata hoon. Doctors ki salaah par abhee kuchh aur dinon tak home isolation mein rahoonga. (Today my corona test report has come negative. I thank God and at the moment I express my heartfelt gratitude to all those who have blessed me and my family by wishing me well. Will stay in home isolation for a few more days on the advice of doctors)," Shah had tweeted.