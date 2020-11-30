हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah unveils two flyover bridges in his parliamentary constituency Gandhinagar

Shah said that Gujarat is leading the nation in infrastructure building and is creating many firsts in all-round development.

Photo: Twitter/@AmitShah
Photo: Twitter/@AmitShah

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday (November 30, 2020) unveiled two flyover bridges in his parliamentary constituency Gandhinagar via video conferencing from the national capital. 

Shah said that Gujarat is leading the nation in infrastructure building and is creating many firsts in all-round development.

He also stated that country's economy has shown signs of a fast recovery and said, "Modi Government utilised time provided by COVID-19 crisis to frame far-reaching policy reforms, be it the industrial policy, education policy or any other social sector reforms."

The Union Home Minister expressed satisfaction that during coronavirus crisis, the developmental march of the country has not stopped. 

He also thanked the Vijay Rupani-led government in Gujarat for exemplary support in completing projects much before time.

Shah cited examples such as 24x7 electricity in villages, creating modern health infrastructure, developing alternative energy sources, building private ports etc. 

One of the two flyovers bridge is at the Sindhu Bhavan Cross Road which is reportedly 245 metres long and built at a cost of Rs 35 crore.

The second flyover bridge is at the Sanand Junction and is 240 metres long. It is constructed at a cost of Rs 36 crore.

Shah informed that very soon seven more flyovers on the Sarkhrej-Gandhinagar-Chiloda National Highway will be built to ease traffic. 

