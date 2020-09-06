हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Harsh Vardhan

Union Minister Harsh Vardhan donates deceased mother's eyes at Delhi's AIIMS

Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare Dr Harsh Vardhan on Sunday informed about the death of his mother and that he had donated her eyes, as per her wish, at Delhi's AIIMS hospital.

Union Minister Harsh Vardhan donates deceased mother's eyes at Delhi's AIIMS
File photo

New Delhi: Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare Dr Harsh Vardhan on Sunday informed about the death of his mother and that he had donated her eyes, as per her wish, at Delhi's AIIMS hospital. His 89-year-old mother died after she suffered a cardiac arrest on Sunday, the minister had said on social media.

Taking to Twitter Harsh Vardhan wrote: "Immediately after her death, her eyes were donated at AIIMS, Delhi, as desired by mother. Today at 3 pm I will hand over her body to the administration at Maulana Azad Medical College.."

The minister had also shared a personal note where he termed his mother as a towering personality who was his guide. He added that her death would leave a void in his life that none can fill.

"Heartbroken to inform that my dearest person on earth, my Mother, has left for heavenly abode. She was 89 & suffered a cardiac arrest today morning. A towering personality, my guide & philosopher, she has left a void in my life that none can fill. May her pious soul find peace," he tweeted earlier in the morning.

