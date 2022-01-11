हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Nitin Gadkari

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari tests COVID-19 positive 'with mild symptoms'

Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday said that he has again tested positive for coronavirus with "mild symptoms".

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari tests COVID-19 positive &#039;with mild symptoms&#039;

New Delhi: Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday said that he has again tested positive for coronavirus with "mild symptoms".

The 64-year-old BJP leader, in a tweet, said that he has isolated himself and is under home quarantine. The Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways also requested everyone who had come in contact with him to isolate themselves and get tested for the virus.

 

 

The Maharashtra BJP leader had tested positive for coronavirus in September last year too. 

Amid a sharp increase in COVID-19 cases, several top politicians including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and the chief ministers of Bihar (Nitish Kumar) and Karnataka (Basavaraj Bommai) have confirmed that they have contracted the virus and were under isolation. Union Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt also said that he has tested positive for the infection. 

A number of leaders and union ministers wished Singh and others a speedy recovery.

 Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Nitin GadkariCOVID-19MaharashtraBJP
Next
Story

NSUI demands online exams amid surging COVID-19 cases

Must Watch

PT6M50S

DNA: Watch Non-Stop News with Sudhir Chaudhary; Jan 11, 2022