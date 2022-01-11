Union Minister Nitin Gadkari tests COVID-19 positive 'with mild symptoms'

New Delhi: Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday said that he has again tested positive for coronavirus with "mild symptoms".

The 64-year-old BJP leader, in a tweet, said that he has isolated himself and is under home quarantine. The Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways also requested everyone who had come in contact with him to isolate themselves and get tested for the virus.

I have tested positive for Covid 19 today with mild symptoms. Following all the necessary protocols, I have isolated myself and I am under home quarantine. I request all those who have come in contact with me to isolate themselves and get tested. — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) January 11, 2022

The Maharashtra BJP leader had tested positive for coronavirus in September last year too.

Amid a sharp increase in COVID-19 cases, several top politicians including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and the chief ministers of Bihar (Nitish Kumar) and Karnataka (Basavaraj Bommai) have confirmed that they have contracted the virus and were under isolation. Union Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt also said that he has tested positive for the infection.

A number of leaders and union ministers wished Singh and others a speedy recovery.

