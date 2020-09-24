Unknown gunmen shoot dead prominent advocate Babar Qadri in Srinagar

Prominent advocate Babar Qadri, who used to appear in television debates on Indian national channels very frequently, was shot dead by unknown gunmen at his in residence in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir.

According to Jammu and Kashmir Police, the suspected terrorists fired upon Qadri from point-blank killing him on the spot at Hawal area of downtown Srinagar. Though he was rushed to the hospital, doctors declared him bought dead.

Soon after the attack, the whole area was cordoned off to nab the attackers.

Qadri a prominent advocate, panellist, debater and also a writer was continuously under threat since 2018 after the killing of prominent journalist Shujat Bukhari. His name also appeared in a blog which was written from Pakistan in which it was called an Indian agent.

In 2018 his car was once stopped by gunmen to kill him but at that time it was his brother driving the car.

Qadri’s body was brought to his home in Srinagar after post-mortem from a hospital. Later his body was taken to his ancestral graveyard in Kunzar area of Tangmarg in north Kashmir for burial.