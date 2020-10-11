Unlock 5.0: Reopening of schools deferred in these two states, here's why

Amid the rising coronavirus COVID-19 cases in Madhya Pradesh, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has decided not to reopen primary and middle schools in the state for now.

“We are not going to take the risk of reopening primary (Classes 1 to 5) and middle (Classes 6 to 8) schools after October 15 for now,” said Madhya Pradesh Education Minister Inder Singh Parmar.

Parmar added that reopening schools for primary and middle classes amid COVID-19 pandemic are too risky and if a child gets ill due to coronavirus, then the blame will lie on state government's shoulders.

It may be recalled that Madhya Pradesh government has partially reopened schools for Classes 9 to 12 with limited students since September 21 amid strict adherence to COVID-19 guidelines. Madhya Pradesh has around 1.50 lakh schools, including private ones.

Read: Schools in Uttar Pradesh to reopen for class 9 to 12 students from this date

Notably, the Goa government is also undecided on the resumption of normal classes. Chief Minister Pramod Sawant recently said that a final decision in this regard will be taken only after consulting all the stakeholders including teachers.

Live TV

Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh government on Saturday (October 10, 2020) announced that schools can reopen for class 9 to 12 students from October 19. The decision comes following the announcement from the Centre that the States and UTs can reopen schools, colleges and education institutions after October 15.

Also read: Schools cannot leave everything on parents, government says

As per reports, the classes will commence in two shifts in order to maintain social distancing among students. The students will be allowed only after written permission from their parents or guardians.

The Yogi Adityanath-led government said that the schools will resume classes as per the guidelines issued by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs and Uttar Pradesh government.