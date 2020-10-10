Unlock 5.0: Schools in UP to reopen for class 9 to 12 students from October 19

Lucknow: After more than 6 months of closure due to COVID-19 outbreak, the Uttar Pradesh government on Saturday (October 10, 2020) announced that schools can reopen for class 9 to 12 students from October 19.

The decision comes following the announcement from the Centre that the States and UTs can reopen schools, colleges and education institutions after October 15.

As per reports, the classes will commence in two shifts in order to maintain social distancing among students.

The students will be allowed only after written permission from their parents or guardians.

The Yogi Adityanath-led government said that the schools will resume classes as per the guidelines issued by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs and Uttar Pradesh government.

According to Centre, schools need to arrange and implement for thorough cleaning and disinfecting of all areas, furniture, equipment, stationery, storage places, water tanks, kitchens, canteen, washrooms, laboratories, libraries, etc. on the school campus and ensure airflow in indoor space.

Schools also need to form Task Teams such as Emergency Care Support/Response Team, General Support Team for all stakeholders, Commodity Support Team, Hygiene Inspection Team, etc. with earmarked responsibilities will be helpful.

Meanwhile, the state reported 3,099 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours. UP has now 40,210 active coronavirus infections.

Earlier on October 9, CM Adityanath expressed satisfaction over the decrease of 27,000 active COVID positive cases in the past 22 days and said that all effective measures should be taken to break the COVID infection chain. Directing for special vigilance on the Lucknow, Kanpur Nagar, Prayagraj, Meerut, Ghaziabad, Gautam Budh Nagar and Varanasi, the CM said that the treatment facilities should be strengthened further.

A special cleanliness and sanitization campaign in the state has begun from October 10 till 16 in hospitals, schools, offices and public places.

मुख्यमंत्री जी ने निर्देशित किया कि यह सुनिश्चित किया जाए कि अभियान के दौरान साफ-सफाई, सैनिटाइजेशन, एन्टीलार्वा रसायनों के छिड़काव का कार्य हर गांव, शहर, स्कूल, संस्था आदि में हो: ACS, चिकित्सा एवं स्वास्थ्य, श्री अमित मोहन प्रसाद जी — Government of UP (@UPGovt) October 10, 2020

