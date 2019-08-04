Unnao rape case: CBI may bring Kuldeep Singh Sengar to Delhi

Unnao rape case prime accused Kuldeep Singh Sengar is likely to be brought to the national capital from Sitapur jail on Sunday night. Sources told Zee News that Sengar, who was expelled by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), will be brought to Delhi by a team of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

A production warrant was issued against Sengar and other accused, including Shashi Singh. The Tis Hazari court in the national capital has ordered them to be produced before it around noon on Monday, August 5. Some of the accused have been asked to appear before the court on Tuesday.

The CBI earlier on Sunday raided properties belonging to Sengar in Unnao. His residence in Unnao was also searched by the CBI officials.

On Sunday itself, the CBI also questioned the owner of the truck, which hit the car in which Unnao rape survivor was travelling on July 28. While the rape survivor suffered critical injuries and was put on ventilator, two other women travelling in the car were killed in the accident.

Truck owner Devendra Kishore Pal had reached CBI office in Lucknow for the questioning. Pal has, however, claimed that he is innocent and has no connection with the expelled BJP MLA.

On Saturday, a team of the CBI had interrogated Sengar inside jail.

A special team of 20 investigating officers to assist in the probe into the accident in which Unnao rape survivor and her lawyer were seriously injured and her two aunts killed on Sunday.

Notably, the Supreme Court has transferred all Unnao rape-related cases, barring the accident near Raebareli, to the national capital. Granting the CBI 7-14 days to probe the accident, the top court said that a final decision on the transfer of the case would be taken after the investigation is completed.

The Uttar Pradesh Police filed a case of murder against Uttar Pradesh MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar and nine others in connection with the accident.