Unnao rape survivor brought from Lucknow to Delhi's AIIMS

A 'Green Corridor' was established on Monday evening from Lucknow's King George Hospital to the airport for the safe passage of the Unnao rape survivor who eventually reached Delhi and was taken to AIIMS.

The survivor was transferred from the Lucknow hospital to AIIMS for better treatment after a slight improvement in her medical condition. In Delhi, a free passage was given to the ambulance which left the city airport at 9 pm and reached AIIMS' Trauma Centre at 9.18 pm. The request for the free passage in Delhi had been made on the advice of doctors at AIIMS.

The survivor was being treated at the Lucknow hospital after she met with a car crash near Raebarelli on June 28. While her mother and aunt lost their lives in the crash, a lawyer who was driving the car before it had a head-on collision with a truck remains in a critical condition.

The Uttar Pradesh government may have announced that all medical expenses of the survivor would be paid for, it has also had to face tremendous flak with allegations of going slow with the initial probe. The matter was eventually handed over to CBI after many suspected foulplay in the crash. The Supreme Court has directed CBI to complete the probe into the rape case as well as the crash at the earliest.

An FIR was filed against Kuldeep Singh Sengar, the main accused in the rape case, after the car crash. FIRs have also been filed against several of his accomplices. The MLA has been expelled by the Bharatiya Janata Party but he maintains he is innocent and is being framed in both cases. A Delhi court has ordered for Sengar to be transferred from Sitapur district jail to Tihar in Delhi.