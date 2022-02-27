UP Assembly Election 2022 Phase 5 voting: Here’s Covid-19 guidelines voters need to follow at polling booths

New Delhi: Voting for the fifth phase of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections began today (February 27, 2022). The fifth phase of polls covers 61 assembly constituencies across 12 districts of the state.

These districts include Sultanpur, Chitrakoot, Pratapgarh, Kaushambi, Prayagraj, Barabanki, Bahraich, Shravasti and Gonda. Around 2.24 crore people are eligible to vote in this phase. The voting for the fifth phase of the Uttar Pradesh polls started at 7 am and will continue till 6 pm.

The Election Commission has announced various protocols for voters and election officials in order to contain the spread of Covid-19. EC directed the officials to make sure measures like sanitizers, thermal scanner, soap, masks, face shields and gloves etc are available at the polling stations.

In the guidelines, EC informed that not more than 1,000 voters are allowed to cast their votes on one polling booth. EC has also extended voting time by an hour and electors will have to wear face masks, gloves and sanitize their hands.

Other SOPs such as social distancing, token system to avoid queues and optional Postal Ballot facility will also be implemented at the polling booths.

Check Covid-19 guidelines for assembly elections here:

1. Voters with Covid-19 related symptoms will exercise their franchise in the last hour of polling today.

2. Voters with Covid-related symptoms will be provided PPE kits for their safety.

3. After voting on EVM-VVPAT, the voters will need to dispose of the used glove in a dustbin and sanitize their hands before exiting from the polling station

4. If the temperature of a Covid negative voter is above the set norms, they will be given a token to come and vote at the last hour of polling.

5. No gadgets will be allowed inside the polling booth.

6. Voters will have to stand in queue maintaining a 6-feet physical distance.

With the completion of polling on Sunday, Uttar Pradesh will have voted on 292 of the total 403 seats in the Assembly. The last two phases of the elections will be held on March 3 and 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

